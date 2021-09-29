Fire Razes House in Elburgon, Leaves 3 Children Dead

Three children are dead after a fire razed down their house in Turi farmers, Elbourgon on Tuesday night. The three were aged 4, 5 and 6 years.

Reports by a local publication reveal that the children were alone when the fire broke out. Their father, George Omoso, a single dad, is reported to have gone to buy food when the unfortunate incident happened.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established although Molo OCPD Mwenda Muthamia has assured the residents of the area that investigations into the same have commenced and will be followed to the latter.

“Ni moto ilichoma nyumba, nilikuwa tao nikaskia kuna moto nikafika nilipata wamechomekea kwa chumba,” the father of three told the publication.

Last week, in a similar account of events, fire razed a house in Taru, Kwale County leaving four family members dead.

Police revealed that a mother and her three children lost their lives in the inferno. They are Samia Kikoi, 32, Husnein Hussein, 10, Mulhat Hussein, 6, and Ilham Hussein, 1.

The cause of the fire is also yet to be established although there were speculations that it was caused by a burning candle.

