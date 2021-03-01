Fire Razes Dormitory In Okela Mixed Secondary School In Rarieda

Okela Mixed Secondary is the lastest learning institution in the country to be affected in a shocking wave of school fires.

A dormitory in the school located in Rarieda, Siaya County, was destroyed on Sunday night.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the fire broke out at about 8:30pm. It was discovered by one of the students who had gone to the toilet.

According to the Assistant Chief of West Katweng’a sub-location Esau Oduru, the female student sounded alarm alerting school staff and other students who were in class for evening study.

Despite attempts to put out the fire nothing was salvaged from the dormitory that housed 20 students.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

The country has over the recent past recorded a high number of fire incidents in schools linked to arson.

A number of students have been arrested and arraigned in court in connection with the incidents that point to indiscipline in learning institutions, coming just two months after schools reopened across the country after a long break occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the schools that reported fire incidents in February include Ingotse Boy High School in Kakamega and Kakamega High.

Other learning institutions are Chesamisi High School, Kimilili High School, Bukembe Boys, Ndivisi High School, Mbakalu High School and Khasoko High School.

