Police Investigating Fire Incident in Embu that Left Three Siblings Dead

Police in Mbeere South, Embu County are investigating a fire incident that left three siblings aged 13, 9 and 1 year dead.

Revelations by the area’s assistant chief Collins Njeru have indicated that the three children were in their house alone when the fire started.

Their mother, a businesswoman in the local market had reportedly sent them home while she was left in the market finalizing on the day’s business.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, the villagers have revealed that they saw the house on fire and their efforts to put the fire out were futile.

So far, the mother to the children has been interrogated as well as the boda boda guy who dropped them home.

Authorities have also warned parents against leaving young children at home alone and unattended as it puts them at risk of such incidents.

In a similar account of events last month, a family of five was reported dead after their home in Mashuru area, Kajiado County went up in flames.

The fire which started at 10 PM was triggered by a short-electric circuit. At the time, the mother of the house, her three children and a domestic worker were in the house.

