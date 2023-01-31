Fire Destroys Four State House Vehicles at Ruiru Garage

Four State House vehicles were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a garage in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

When the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, the vehicles were parked at a mechanical workshop belonging to the ministry of transport near the General Service Unit’s Recce squad residence.

No one was hurt in the incident, the police have said.

A Chevrolet saloon, Subaru Forester, a Toyota Corolla, and a Peugeot 406 were destroyed in the inferno.

Read: DP Ruto Unveils Sleek Six-wheeled Campaign Truck (Photos)

Cops probing the incident found that the fire was started by wielders at a site adjacent to the workshop.

The dry grass caught fire from the welding operation and quickly spread to the parked cars in the yard.

“We have men who were working at the site that is believed to have started the fire. They will face charges in court,” said Kiambu police boss Perminus Kioi.

Four mechanics are currently in custody and are set to be charged with arson as investigations continue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...