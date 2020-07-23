Three Sets of Fire Consume Hundreds Of Acres In Tsavo Less Than A Month After Another Incident

A huge fire raged the Tsavo National Park on Wednesday night consuming hundreds of acres, less than a month after another fire razed 180 acres of forest.

In a statement, the Kenya Wildlife Service said that three sets of fire were reported, with one having been contained.

“Three sets of fire have been reported In Tsavo Conservation Area; the first one in the Taita ranches adjacent to Tsavo East National Park. This was put off before encroaching into the park. Efforts are ongoing to put off the second one in the southern part of Tsavo West National park . The third fire broke out in Kikunduku part of Chyulu National park at 7.30 last evening and is also being fought by our teams,” read the statement from KWS.

In May, an inferno destroyed more than 4,000 acres of vegetation in Tsavo East before another inferno destroyed 180 acres in June in the same Park.

According to reports from locals, the inferno started at Lualenyi Ranch that neighbours Tsavo West National Park and spread into the park.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers were unable to contain the fire due to strong wings, and the fire raged on as of Thursday morning.

“We managed to prevent the fire from spreading into Mwaktau village. However, the fire is still in the park,” said local resident Balzatry Mwakulila as quoted by the Nation.

Tsavo East National Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in Kenya at 13,747 square kilometres while the Tsavo West National Park is located in the Coastal region of Kenya and covers an area of 9,065 square kilometres.

