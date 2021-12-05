Fire Breaks Out at Maranda High Days After All Form Four Students Were Suspended

A fire broke out at a dormitory at Maranda High School in Siaya County on Sunday morning, the latest of such incidents to be reported amid a wave of unrest in schools in many parts of the country.

Bondo Deputy County Commissioner, Richard Karani, confirmed the incident saying the fire began at the Boaz Owino dormitory at around 11:30am.

“It is true there is a fire incident at Maranda High School,” he said, “we have a team on the ground and an investigation has been launched.”

The 630-capacity dormitory that went up in flames houses Form One students.

Firefighters from the Siaya County government responded to the scene and contained the fire. No casualties were reported.

The incident comes barely a week after all Form Four students were sent home indefinitely after threatening to burn the school.

The 400 students are reported to have refused to write mock exams despite pressure from teachers.

This is the second fire incident to be reported in the school in less than a month. The other incident reported in early November saw six students arrested for suspected arson.

