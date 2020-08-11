Huge Fire Breaks Out Near Lunga Lunga Square In Industrial Area, Nairobi [Video]

Firefighters are currently battling a huge fire that broke out on Tuesday near Lunga Lunga Square In Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The fire is said to have started at a timber yard, Timber Projectiles, shortly after 2.30pm.

Redcross said that its response teams have been dispatched to the area.

Fire incident reported along Mogadishu road, Industrial Area; response teams en route. pic.twitter.com/9MSNCN4NNF — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) August 11, 2020

By the time of going to press the cause of the fire had not been revealed.

Here is a video of the fire courtesy of NTV:

Fire fighters battle huge blaze near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/PHxi1mmDVW — Daily Nation (@dailynation) August 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing this page for more information.

