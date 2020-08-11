in NEWS

Huge Fire Breaks Out Near Lunga Lunga Square In Industrial Area, Nairobi [Video]

Fire breaks out near Lunga Lunga Industrial area, Nairobi County [Photo/Courtesy]

Firefighters are currently battling a huge fire that broke out on Tuesday near Lunga Lunga Square In Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The fire is said to have started at a timber yard, Timber Projectiles, shortly after 2.30pm.

Redcross said that its response teams have been dispatched to the area.

By the time of going to press the cause of the fire had not been revealed.

Here is a video of the fire courtesy of NTV:

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing this page for more information.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

