Here Are Fines You Will Pay For Causing Minor Accidents on Nairobi Expressway

Kenya’s Sh88 billion project, the Nairobi Expressway, is nearing completion and motorists are looking forward to using it.

It will fully be operational from Saturday, May 14, 2022 and will be commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recently, the government revised the toll rates upwards by 16%. This, the Ministry of Transport said was to reflect foreign exchange adjustments for dollar-denominated charges.

To access the road, motorists are required to physically register at the Nairobi Expressway Service Center on Mombasa Road at Cabanas.

Saloon cars using the expressway from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru exit in Westlands will now pay Sh360, up from Sh310.

The government has issued a stern warning that anyone who will be caught vandalizing the Nairobi Expressway equipment will face the long arm of the law.

Heavy fines have also been imposed on those who will be found culpable of causing minor accidents along the Expressway.

For example, if one damages the ticket issuing machine and the scanner recognising the vehicle type, they will be fined Sh1.9 million and Sh2.4 million respectively.

Kenyans have also been restricted from making drawings, graffiti and street art along the expressway. If one is caught, they will be fined Sh2,362.

Also, causing damage to the concrete pavement attracts Sh6,592 fine, alongside scratches on the pavement with Sh2,362, guardrails Sh45,348 fine and the signboards Sh4,547-81,120).

Here is a detailed list of the offenses and fines they attract.

