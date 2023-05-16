Finance Bill Punishing Middle-class – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the Finance Bill 2023 is only punishing Kenyans who are already going through turbulent times.

The former prime minister on Tuesday said the Bill is severely punishing the middle class.

“The Bill prepared by Kenya Kwanza government is a punishment that Kenyans cannot and should not entertain, the Bill proposes amendments for various tax statutes including Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax, Tax Procedures Act, and Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Tax among other laws,” he said.

The ODM leader said the contentious Bill which proposes radical tax measures aimed at promoting local businesses, protecting jobs, and boosting manufacturing, if passed into Law will “manufacture and distribute poverty”.

He also noted that the public participation being invited in the Finance Bill is a mere charade, adding that should it be passed, then the opposition will be forced to mobilize Kenyans.

more follows

