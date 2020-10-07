Fight in SDA Church Over DP William Ruto’s Ksh10 Million Donation

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) leadership is squabbling over a Sh10 million donation made by Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP who is known for his church donations is said to have made the donation on March 30, 2019 towards the construction of a South Kenya Conference Headquarters in Nyanchwa, Kisii County.

In a letter dated September 21, 2020 addressed to Pastor Samuel Makori (President of the East Kenya Union Conference), Etangi Church leaders said that Ruto gave Sh2 million in cash and promised to settle the rest in coming days.

More than a year later, the church leaders say the DP is yet to give the Sh8 million donation.

According to them, the DP was in the area on September 10, 2020 but he kept ducking pastors from the church who tried approaching him over the same issue.

The church leaders want Pastor Makori to “come out clear and tell SKC church members if indeed it is true that the DP owes SKC Kshs 8 million and what you 8re doing about it. The local leadership in Nyanchwa has been very .asive about this matter hence our demand to you and your office.”

They also demanded an apology if it is true that the second in command is yet to give the Sh8 million donation.

“That your office owes all Adventists an apology if indeed it is true that the DP owes SKC the Ksh 8 million. Why. for instance, has your office allowed our church to be mired in petty and divisive politics which is a glaring departure from what the Mission of our church has always been?” the church leaders posed.

“We await your response to these concerns because the Adventist community is very disappointed in your leadership. Why allow politicians to play around with the Lord’s sanctuaries? Is our church so despicable that it attracts such irresponsible and insensitive behavior from self-seeking politicians, Please pastor, kindly intervene and save our remnant church from these schemes by the devil.”

In September, the DP told off those opposed to his giving ways to churches and youths.

“I sympathize with those who keep on complaining about my giving in churches, going to the church as well as helping youth and women improve their lives,” he said, adding, “Does it mean they don’t have something else to do?”

