FIFA World Cup Trophy In the Country For Two-day Tour

world cup trophy
Brazilian football coach, Juliano Belleti, arrives in Kenya with the FIFA World Cup. [Courtesy]

FIFA World Cup trophy is in the country for a two-day tour.

Only President Uhuru Kenyatta will be able to touch the trophy when it is presented at State House.

According to regulations, only heads of states, FIFA president and past champions are allowed to hold the 18 karat trophy.

Made in Italy, The FIFA World Cup trophy is made of 18 carat gold with bands of malachite on its base, it stands 36.8 centimeters high and weighs 6.1 kilograms.

The trophy was made by Stabilimento Artistico Bertoni company in Italy. It depicts two human figures holding up the Earth.

The current holders of the trophy are France, winners of the 2018 World Cup.

Kenya is currently serving a FIFA suspension over government interference.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has a mission to support the development of sustainability efforts at each location visited by the tour.

World Cup Trophy

