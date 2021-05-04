Fifa Relegates Zoo FC Over Match Fixing

In yet another decisive move in the fight against match fixing in Kenya, Fifa has relegated Kenyan Premier League side Zoo FC.

Zoo FC, a fairly new club based in Kericho, Rift Valley, will from next season feature in the National Super League after the world governing body found them guilty of engaging in match fixing.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee finds the club Zoo FC responsible for activities related to manipulation of football matches competitions,” reads a statement from Fifa.

Read: Zoo FC, Mathare United Axed From Kenyan Premier League

No specific case has been stated.

It is the third time Fifa is punishing match fixing in Kenya.

In recent moves, they banned former Harambee Stars defender George Owino for ten years, while four players of Kakamega Homeboyz were handed four-year bans each.

