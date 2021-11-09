FIFA Fines FKF Ksh6 Million For Allowing Gor Mahia Sign New Players

World football governing body Fifa has slapped Football Kenya Federation, FKF with Ksh. Six million for aiding Gor Mahia sign players despite an existing ban.

Gor Mahia were serving a transfer ban after failing to compensate Tanzanian forward Dickson Ambudo for wrongful dismissal.

Over the period, the multiple Kenyan champions signed and registered three players including Peter Lwasa and Joseph Ng’ang’a and fielded them in the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup.

“The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present days.”

Meanwhile, for violating the initial ban, Gor Mahia have been banned for two transfer windows from signing new players.

The earliest K’Ogalo will return to the transfer window is January 2023.

“The club Gor Mahia is banned from registering new players for two entire and consecutive registration periods as from the date of notification of the present decision.”

