Fifa Declares FKF Caretaker Committee Illegal, Threatens Sanctions Against Kenya

World football body, Fifa considers the move by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed to appoint Football Kenya Federation, FKF Caretaker Committee contrary to its provisions.

Should the decision be upheld, the Zurich-based body is promising sanctions against Kenyan football.

“We consider the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary to appoint a FKF Caretaker Committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee is undoubtedly contrary to the above principles.”

Articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes prohibits third party interference in the management of football.

Amina appointed a 15-member team headed by retired judge Aaron Ringera to manage FKF affairs for a period of six months.

The decision which took effect on Thursday followed a recommendation by an audit team which was appointed by the ministry of sports to among other things probe alleged misappropriation at the federation.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has maintained innocence, while alleging malice against his and the federation.

Fifa is open to meeting FKF and the ministry so as to “address any concern both sides may have.”

