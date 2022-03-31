in SPORTS

FIFA Congress Confirms Kenya’s Suspension From Football Activities

fifa
FIFA

FIFA Congress meeting virtually on Thursday has confirmed Kenya’s indefinite suspension from all football activities.

The Council took the decision in February citing government interference.

Also confirmed is Zimbabwe’s suspension over the same reason.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed in November last year disbanded the Football Kenya Federation, FKF Executive over alleged embezzlement.

In its place, the CS gazetted Caretaker Committee led by retired judge Aaron Ringera to run the affairs of the federation over six months.

FIFA deemed the move against it’s statutes and warned of sanctions which included a suspension if the government did not reverse their decision.

Former FKF president Nick Mwendwa was arraigned on several accounts of embezzlement. The case is still active.

