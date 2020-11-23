FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad Over Corruption

FIFA has handed CAF President Ahmad a five-year ban for financial misappropriation.

The 60-year-old Malagasy was elected to succeed long serving Issa Hayatou in 2016.

Ahmad had already declared interest in seeking re-election next year March, when the Cairo based body is due for polls in Morocco.

Read::CAF To Inspect Newly Refurbished Nyayo Stadium

Ahmad’s sins, according to Adjucatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee include organising and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslim federation officials, involvement in CAF’s dealings with sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu