in SPORTS

FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad Over Corruption

FIFA has handed CAF President Ahmad a five-year ban for financial misappropriation.

The 60-year-old Malagasy was elected to succeed long serving Issa Hayatou in 2016.

Ahmad had already declared interest in seeking re-election next year March, when the Cairo based body is due for polls in Morocco.

Read::CAF To Inspect Newly Refurbished Nyayo Stadium

Ahmad’s sins, according to Adjucatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee include organising and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslim federation officials, involvement in CAF’s dealings with sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CAF President AhmadFifa

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sleuths Discover Sh52,000 On One Of ‘Rescued’ Girl’s Phone

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru Dealt Blow In Fight To Retain Seat