Fibre Optic Relocation along Kenol- Marua Rd to Pave Way for Sh33 billion Dual Carriageway

The Ministry of ICT has invited bids from contractors to facilitate the relocation of the fibre optic cable along Kenol- Marua road. The relocation will pave way for the construction of a Sh33 billion dual carriageway.

Tender documents from the state show that interested bidders are invited for the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the fibre optic cable along the 84km road

“The government requires that all the utilities along the Kenol-Marua Road be relocated by September 30, to facilitate completion of the road. State Department of ICT and Innovation will undertake relocation of the fibre infrastructure to minimise downtime,” the Ministry of ICT said.

The road contains a number of infrastructure including the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (Nofbi). The project was commissioned in 2005 as part of the government’s efforts to connect all major towns with high speed fibre internet.

The Nofbi project cuts across 58 towns in 35 counties in the country. The new design will see Nofbi connect to all government sites and institutions along the road. Telcos and existing internet service providers will also be integrated in the plan.

“The bidder shall develop a high-level and low-level network designs that will be approved by the employer,” says the ICT Ministry. Read: Ministry of ICT Warns of Internet Interruption as Fibre Optic Cable is Relocated The relocation will target the Kenol-Kambiti-Sagana (50km) in the first lot and Sagana-Karatina-Marua (38km).