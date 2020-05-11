Fiba Africa to Begin Zoom Training for Basketball Coaches and Referees

Fiba (The International Basketball Federation) Africa has organized online courses for coaches and referees in Kenya as it has been difficult for the parties to travel out of the country for training.

The courses will be conducted by Fiba experts and will be done via video conferencing on Zoom. A total of 50 names were submitted to Fiba last week. The level one course for coaches will start this week and is slotted to start next week for referees.

The courses will bring together participants from at least four Anglophone and Francophone countries on the Zoom platform.

Fiba will slot in the practical part of the courses for a later period after the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This new development by Fiba will help to grow the game in the country because we will now have a bigger pool of referees and coaches to handle our activities and teams in the future,” said the Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Ambrose Kisoi.

He also said that another factor that was affecting the coaches and referees travel was the costs involved but now they can be trained and certified remotely.

“This will help us develop our referees to international standards. The fact that they will be training at home is an added advantage since there are no costs involved,” noted Kisoi.

The coaches training will last one week, with four modules of one hour each. The referees must be between 21 and 31 years with more than 2 years’ experience at national level.

Fiba Africa directed all learners to avail themselves and ensure that they have a stable internet connection.

