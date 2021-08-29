Kenya’s FIA Rally Stars Set for Machakos Rally

Kenya’s FIA rally stars trio of Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome are all set for the Machakos Rally.

The trio successfully took part in the 3rd round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) in Tanzania last month that saw Jeremy and McRae finish 5th and 13th respectively, while Anwar retired after his car experienced mechanical problems.

This is the first time Jeremy is taking part in the Machakos Rally and the second time for Mcrae and Anwar.

Read: Rally Driver Who Lost Ksh170 Million To Suspected Kenyan Gold Scammers Wants To Be Enjoined In Case

“My expectation from every race I’m involved in is progress and improvement. I expect to improve from my performance at the ARC Rally in Tanzania. I am looking forward to the event and I am grateful to Safaricom and Kenya Airways for allowing us to hone and nurture our talent through their support for youthful drivers,” said Wahome.

Jeremy and Mcrae will be giving their Ford Fiestas while Hamza will be driving a Subaru Evolution. The Ford Fiestas are sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

“This is the second time that I am entering Machakos Rally after making my rally debut four years ago. Unfortunately, I didn’t finish, that means I have some unfinished business and that is why I am determined to go back and do well. I am satisfied with the preparations we have done as a team and I am hopeful that we will do well and build upon our success in Tanzania,” said Mcrae.

Read Also: Maxine Wahome Gets Ksh1 Million Sponsorship From Safaricom for Voi Rally

Scrutineering will be done at the Kenya Motor Sports Club on Saturday with the main rally kicking off on Sunday morning from the Rally Headquarters at Lisa Park in Machakos County.

The FIA Rally Star programme is a global initiative that seeks to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers between 17-26 years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...