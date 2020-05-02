Ferry Capsizes In Lake Victoria, Rescue Mission Underway

A ferry transporting an unknown number of passengers has capsized in Lake Victoria rescue mission is underway.

According to reports, the incident happened when the boat locally referred to as Water Bus was plying on the Mageta Island—Usenge beach route in Siaya County.

Further reports indicate that the boat might have been affected by the bad weather leading to increased water levels as well as the strong winds.

Rescue operations are already underway organized by the beach management.

The last couple of days have been filled with heavy rainfall in different parts of the country leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

In a press conference earlier in the week, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that 116 Kenyans had died due to floods.

This came a few days after the weatherman had issued an alert over expected heavy rains across different parts of the country that are likely to continue until June.

In a State of the Nation address last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta, residents living in landslide-prone areas such as Tana River, Kitui, parts of Makueini, Murang’a, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Nyando were advised to move to higher grounds.

The state pledged to give Sh50,000 to each and every family that lost loved ones during landslides and flash floods in Chesegon along the Marakwet-Pokot border.

“They will also get more donations to help rebuild their lives after the tragedy,” Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said.

In a different account of events, three police officers were confirmed dead following flash floods in Baringo County. The other five are still missing with operations to retrieve their bodies intensified.

Apparently, 10 officers were traveling before the car they were in was swept away by floods. Four officers were since rescued after they managed to swim their way out of the raging waters.

