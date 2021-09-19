Ferdinand Omanyala Smashes African Record In 100M

Kenya’s sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala is officially the fastest man in Africa after smashing the 100M record on Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.
Omanyala clocked 9.77 secs to finish second behind American Trayvon Bromell at the Kip Keino Classic Continental tour.
Africa’s record was held by South African Akani Simbine in 9.84 secs.
Omanyala, 25, is now the eighth fastest man behind record holder Usain Bolt of Jamaica.
World 100m all-time list
9.58 Bolt
9.69 Gay
9.69 Blake
9.72 Powell
9.74 Gatlin
9.76 Bromell
9.76 Coleman
9.77 Omanyala
