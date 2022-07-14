in SPORTS

Good News As Ferdinand Omanyala Secures Visa To USA

omanyala
Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

“Oregon here I come.” Africa’s fastest man over 100m Ferdinand Omanyala has secured participation in the World Athletics Championships after securing a visa.

The third fastest man over the distance this year was doubtful for the meet due to a delay is securing a visa.

That has already been sorted out now.

He is expected to hit the track on Friday, roughly two hours after landing in Oregon.

“Visa challenges are faced by all Kenyans and people daily. In this case I was no different,” the 26-year-old said in a statement.

Omanyala also confirmed participation in the Commonwealth Games set for July 28 in Birmingham, UK.

