VIDEO: Isukuti Rends The Air As Ferdinand Omanyala Returns Home From Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala returned home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to a warm reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday.

True to his Luhya roots, Omanyala, who was Kenya’s first ever representative in the 100M, was more than happy to join traditional dancers in Isukuti jig.

Also in hand to receive him was his wife and kid.

Omanyala, a student at Nairobi University, reached the semi-finals of the short distance race, equalising and shattering the national record in the process.

In the preliminaries, Omanyala clocked 10.02 seconds to equal the national before shattering it in 10.00 seconds in the semis.

Despite failing to reach the final, he beat his sprint hero Yohan Blake of Jamaica.

Kenya’s other hopeful in the 100M Mark Otieno unfortunately failed a doping test, effectively crushing his Olympics dream.

