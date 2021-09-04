in SPORTS

Ferdinand Omanyala Relishes Maiden Diamond League Show

Ferdinand omanyala
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala made his maiden Diamond League appearance at the Brussels meet finishing fourth on Friday night.

The national record holder clocked 10.02 seconds to finish behind three Americans; Kerley Fred, Bromell Trayvon and Norman Michael the 100M race.

“Lining up at this event was such a divine opportunity and blessing. Stay learning, stay working hard, give it your all. It only gets better,” said Omanyala.

Read: Heartbreak! Sprinter Mark Otieno Fails Doping Test

The 25-year-old University of Nairobi student’s star started to shine after a good show at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he missed the 100M final by a whisker.

He has since run sub 10, and broke the national record twice.

Diamond LeagueFerdinand Omanyala

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

