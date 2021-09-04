Ferdinand Omanyala Relishes Maiden Diamond League Show

Kenya’s sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala made his maiden Diamond League appearance at the Brussels meet finishing fourth on Friday night.

The national record holder clocked 10.02 seconds to finish behind three Americans; Kerley Fred, Bromell Trayvon and Norman Michael the 100M race.

“Lining up at this event was such a divine opportunity and blessing. Stay learning, stay working hard, give it your all. It only gets better,” said Omanyala.

The 25-year-old University of Nairobi student’s star started to shine after a good show at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he missed the 100M final by a whisker.

He has since run sub 10, and broke the national record twice.

