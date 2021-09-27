Ferdinand Omanyala Parts Ways With Management

Kenya’s sprint sensation Ferdinand Omurwa Omanyala has parted ways with his management.

In a statement DBA Africa said they have ceased association with Africa’s fastest man.

“We are proud to have played a huge role in enabling him to compete around the continent resulting in attaining four qualifying times for the Tokyo Olympics games and achieving many National Records and Personal Bests,” reads the statement.

DBA Africa director Lyle Asiligwa told Kahawa Tungu sports desk that the decision was taken due to lack of shared “focus and vision” between the company and Omanyala.

The 25-year-old Nairobi University student has been hitting the headlines since setting a new African record in 100M at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour with a time of 9.77 seconds.

A betting firm he associates with rewarded him with a brand new car.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Omanyala pleaded for more corporate support.

“I shouldn’t be paying rent where I’m living,” he told Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

“You can imagine with all this motivation what will happen next year.”

