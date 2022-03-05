in SPORTS

Ferdinand Omanyala Clocks World’s Leading Time In 100M

Omanyala clocks leading time
Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala clocked world’s leading time this year in the 100M at the Athletes Kenya Track and Field meet at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Kenya and Africa’s fastest man over the distance managed a time of 10.01 seconds to emerge tops at the event which is the third for AK.

Omanyala, 26, set the fastest time in Africa last year, recording 9.77 seconds in Nairobi.

Read: Sprint Sensation Ferdinand Omanyala Crowned Sports Personality Of The Year

His star has continued to shine since with big corporates like German sports apparel maker Adidas coming on board to partner him.

The University of Nairobi student has vowed to topple Jamaican Usain Bolt as the world’s fastest man. Bolt set a time of 9.58 over the distance which stands to date.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

100 MetresFerdinand Omanyala

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya to Apply E-Waste Management Techniques to Combat Climate Change