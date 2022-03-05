Ferdinand Omanyala Clocks World’s Leading Time In 100M

Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala clocked world’s leading time this year in the 100M at the Athletes Kenya Track and Field meet at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Kenya and Africa’s fastest man over the distance managed a time of 10.01 seconds to emerge tops at the event which is the third for AK.

Omanyala, 26, set the fastest time in Africa last year, recording 9.77 seconds in Nairobi.

His star has continued to shine since with big corporates like German sports apparel maker Adidas coming on board to partner him.

The University of Nairobi student has vowed to topple Jamaican Usain Bolt as the world’s fastest man. Bolt set a time of 9.58 over the distance which stands to date.

