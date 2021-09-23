Ferdinand Omanyala Appeals For Sponsors

Africa’s fastest man over 100M Ferdinand Omanyala has appealed to sponsors to come on board and support him.

The 25-year-old student on Wednesday received his “dream car” from a local betting firm that has been sponsoring him.

However, Omanyala feels this is the right time to make hey while the sun is still shinning.

“I shouldn’t be paying rent where I’m living,” he told Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

He’s promising better things with more support.

“You can imagine with all this motivation what will happen next year.”

Omanyala finished second at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour last weekend, smashing the African record with a time of 9.76 secs.

