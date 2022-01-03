Turkish Giants Fenerbahçe S.K Interested In Michael Olunga

Turkish club Fenerbahçe S.K are reportedly interested in Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga.

Olunga is enjoying a good spell with Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC since joining them from Kashiwa Reysol of Japan in January 2021.

His three-year contract will run out next year.

Read: Michael Olunga Named Al Duhail SC Best Player

In his first season with Al Duhail, the left footed striker scored 26 goals in 19 league games and was the club’s best player.

Fenerbahçe is home to Tanzanian skipper Mbwana Samatta, who is currently on loan to Royal Antwerp of Belgium.

