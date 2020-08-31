Did Fena Gitu Just Confirm Lesbian Rumours in New Music Video?

Musician Trufena Wanjiru Gitu, popularly known by her stage name Fena Gitu has released a new song that has sparked lesbian rumours on social media.

In her latest song dubbed Siri, the Steam hitmaker captures women romantically holding hands and touching each other flirtatiously and somehow promoting lesbianism.

The song’s lyrics, usikiri siri and marafiki wataongea loosely translate to keeping it a secret as it would steer rumours from friends.

When questioned about why she was promoting lesbianism in her new song during an interview with The Standard, Fena intimated that same-sex relationships are no longer a big deal.

“We are still talking about this? We are still talking about this in 2020?” she retorted.

Now now now. There's @WanjiraL, who commands a room and wraps it around her finger like it ain't a thing. I have always been starstruck and awkward around this woman, Lord help me, but now we are friends and I think I've made it in life 😁🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/f8pfFj5Ptb — Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) August 30, 2020

Over the years, there were speculations as to whether the musician is a lesbian going by how she dresses and the company she keeps.

However, she has never made it public on whom she is involved on the grounds that her sexuality is a personal matter.

“I’m just single and out here but I’m focusing on my work. As for my sexuality, it’s no one’s business. Even you when people are always on your case in blogs and stuff, it’s no one’s business what you’re doing in your home and I don’t wanna feed that, I’m here because I’m a musician first,” she said in an interview last year.

Here some of the reactions following the release of the song:

Fena gitu coming out of the closet at last??? "siri" is a dope song for sure…Check it out on youtube and tell me… — Kevo.. (@Kevo254_) August 28, 2020

The video inanikumbusha tu Nairobi lesbians' lives.

Kuchezana tu left , right & centre.

Still hang out later uko hapo unashangaa what the beef be about. Fena Gitu – Siri (Official Music Video HD) https://t.co/HipV7OIzGE via @YouTube — 🏳️‍🌈🇰🇪 (@rozee__) August 28, 2020

The video of Siri by Fena Gitu😍😍😍. I love to see women loving women- sexually, romantically..all of it. — Queer Happiness (They/He) (@_billyhani) August 29, 2020

Fena's new video looks like a precursor of her coming clear on her sexuality that she has constantly managed to keep netizens guessing to date. Maybe it is a way of her saying, the world has bigger problems than girls kissing girls & boys kissing boys https://t.co/vOaCdY9e3u — Grandson To Guda 🇰🇪 (@collinsotieno_K) August 29, 2020

