Did Fena Gitu Just Confirm Lesbian Rumours in New Music Video?

Musician Trufena Wanjiru Gitu, popularly known by her stage name Fena Gitu has released a new song that has sparked lesbian rumours on social media.

In her latest song dubbed Siri, the Steam hitmaker captures women romantically holding hands and touching each other flirtatiously and somehow promoting lesbianism.

The song’s lyrics, usikiri siri and marafiki wataongea loosely translate to keeping it a secret as it would steer rumours from friends.

When questioned about why she was promoting lesbianism in her new song during an interview with The Standard, Fena intimated that same-sex relationships are no longer a big deal.

“We are still talking about this? We are still talking about this in 2020?” she retorted.

Over the years, there were speculations as to whether the musician is a lesbian going by how she dresses and the company she keeps.

However, she has never made it public on whom she is involved on the grounds that her sexuality is a personal matter.

“I’m just single and out here but I’m focusing on my work. As for my sexuality, it’s no one’s business. Even you when people are always on your case in blogs and stuff, it’s no one’s business what you’re doing in your home and I don’t wanna feed that, I’m here because I’m a musician first,” she said in an interview last year.

Here some of the reactions following the release of the song:

