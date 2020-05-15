Femi One Terms Conversation Regarding Azziad’s Role On Her Hit song ‘Utawezana’ As Sexist

Femi One, the Utawezana hitmaker has finally addressed the conversation surrounding the role that Tik Tok Queen Azziad Nasenya played in her song Utawezana.

In an interview with a local publication, Femi One stated that the suggestion to pay Azziad for her participation in the song is sexist and should not be a conversation in the first place. Further, she alluded that those who were pushing for the same are trying to discredit her work.

According to the artist who is signed to Kaka Empire, the trend and push to have her pay Azziad for jamming to the tune is a target simply because she is a woman.

“The success of the song was a collective effort from myself, Mejja, the producer, video director and fans who participated in the challenge on social media. I was so shocked seeing people trying to discredit me on social media alluding that I don’t deserve the success of Utawezana. Mejja rapped about the same thing in the song but he is not being bashed. I feel so bad seeing people trying to discredit the work I have been putting in through the years,” she is quoted by a local blog.

Further, Femi One accounted that the Kenyan entertainment industry rarely supports the ladies in music thus they have to work ten times harder to be able to be visible and get the accolades they deserve.

“Ladies in the music industry rarely get support. This conversation is sad because I am among the few female musicians doing well in the industry. Kenyans should support us instead of bashing us,” she said.

She also called on entertainers to support each other and asked the KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua to allow artistes explore their freedom of expression.

Azziad Nasenya, a 19-year-old media school student trended for the better part of a weekend after videos of her jamming to Femi One's new hit 'Utawezana' were circulated on all social media platforms. The trend that partially started on Tik-Tok hence detailed a video capturing Azziad's sensational dance moves as she whined her tiny waist and smiled effortlessly. Her blonde hair also stood out, driving Kenyan men crazy. This was my first version😍😂 pic.twitter.com/glGDNMpsIM — Azziad Nasenya (@AzziadNasenya) April 5, 2020 She ran along with the fame and received business gigs that have jumpstarted her career in the entertainment industry. Currently, Femi One's Utawezana song is at approximately 5.2 million views and is a jam recognized locally and internationally.