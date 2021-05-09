Female Traffic Cop in Viral Video has Disciplinary Case – NPS

The National Police Service (NPS) has been forced to respond after a video of a policewoman lamenting over unfair treatment and harassment went viral on Sunday.

In the video, the officer, whose name has not been revealed, accused the department of internal affairs of rampant corruption and frustrations to junior officers.

She said her efforts to resign from the service had proved futile due to frustrations from her bosses adding that her letters have never reached the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In a brief statement released on Sunday afternoon, NPS alluded that the officer attached to the Traffic Department in Mombasa County has a disciplinary case.

“She was the subject of an inquiry by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers resulting into a departmental action following a complaint registered by a Merchant,” NPS said.

Read: Investigations Launched Over Viral Video Of Female Cop “Begging” To Resign

NPS, didn’t, however, reveal details about the action taken against the officer.

The police employer, however, noted that IG Mutyambai had ordered an independent investigation into the matter.

Mutyambai directed the Gender and Children directorate to look into the matter and give a report within 7 days.

…@DCI_Kenya officers resulting into a departmental action following a complaint registered by a Merchant. The @IG_NPS have directed the Gender and Children directorate to independently investigate the matter and give a report within 7 days. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 9, 2021

The officer in question had asked relevant authorities to disband the department of internal affairs saying it was not helpful.

A surge in murder and suicide cases in the police service, she claimed, can be attributed to frustrations and harassment meted by senior officers to their juniors.

Read Also: Police Service to Ban Cops from Marrying Colleagues

“I just want a chance to resign peacefully. I have attached several letters meant for the IG but they never get to him. That is why police officers get frustrated to a point of committing suicide or killing, something I cannot do,” she said.

“We are suffering. Officials in that office are full of corruption yet they get a salary at the end of the month. They don’t solve any cases, that’s why police kill because of such problems.”

Here’s the viral video:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu