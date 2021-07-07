Female Officer on Killing Spree Fatally Shoots Man in Juja

Police have launched a manhunt for a female colleague believed to be on a killing spree.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo who was attached to Nakuru Central Police Station is suspected to have fatally shot her lover and colleague Constable John Ogweno in Nakuru.

Ogweno was found dead inside his vehicle which was parked at the station’s parking lot on Monday.

The rogue officer who took off with the deceased’s loaded Ceska pistol is said to have lured a 32-year-old male after fleeing the scene of crime.

Kangogo, police believe, lured a man identified as Peter Ndwiga into Hotel Dedamax that is located within Kimbo market, Kiambu county.

The rogue officer who took off with Ogweno’s firearm a loaded ceska pistol, lured a man to Dedamax Hotel in Kimbo, Juja at around 4pm yesterday. She later emerged from the room at around midnight & fled to an unknown destination, leaving the dead man’s body sprawled on the bed. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 6, 2021

According to the hotel owner, Peter Kiumu Mugeshi, Ndwiga and Kangogo booked a room No.107 at around 4.22 pm.

She left the hotel around midnight after shooting Ndwiga in the head.

“Detectives have established that she lured the man to the room after paying for it, before savagely shooting him on the head at point-blank. She later told an attendant working at the guest house that she had gone to buy toothpaste, before making her escape,” said DCI.

After sweeping the room for evidence, police found a spent cartridges, car keys with a holder written Toyota Probox (Reg No.KDB 506U) and a wallet.

DCI has urged people especially men not to trust the suspect since she is armed and dangerous.

“Should you spot the suspect who is covering herself in a buibui, do not hesitate to contact us through our toll free line 0800722203,” advised the DCI.

