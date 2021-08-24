Female Footballers Are Flat-chested, Unattractive To Marry, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Claims

Tanzania first female president Samia Suluhu has made an embarrassing statement saying that female footballers are “flat-chested” and unattractive to marry.

DW Africa reports that Suluhu spoke as she hosted the country’s U23 team that recently won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia.

“She claimed some players could be mistaken for men. The president also said she is concerned after they retire because marriage is a dream for some.”

Read: Tanzania Suspends Newspaper Owned by Ruling Party Over “False” Suluhu Story

Zanzibar native, Samia is a muslim by faith and third wife to her husband.

She succeeded President John Pombe Magufuli, who passed on from suspected COVID-19 complications this year.

