Female Cop in Viral Video Claims NPS has Done Nothing To Stop Harassment

Viviana Hyline, a female police officer whose video went viral recently following claims of sexual harassment, now says she has not received any help from the National Police Service (NPS).

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had on May 9 directed the Gender and Children directorate to look into the matter and give a report within seven days.

The seven days, the 27-year-old, who is attached to the Trafic Department in Mombasa County says, have lapsed and nothing has been done so far.

It is, however, not clear if the Gender and Children directorate has submitted the report to the IG as ordered.

In the video that went viral on May 8, Hyline accused the department of internal affairs of rampant corruption and frustrations to junior officers.

Read: Female Traffic Cop in Viral Video has Disciplinary Case – NPS

She said her efforts to resign from the service had proved futile due to frustrations from her bosses, claiming her seniors have blocked her resignation letters.

Hyline, told The Star, that her troubles started in October last year after a male officer tried to seduce her. She claims the officer had been transferred from Nairobi.

“One week after he was transferred, this officer tried to seduce me. I stopped him in his tracks but he did not stop. He went ahead to touch me inappropriately,” she said.

Hyline said she reported the matter to one of her seniors who instead of taking action against the officer, sexually harassed her also.

Read Also: IG Mutyambai Denies Firearms In “Guns Galore” Exposé Belonged to Police

“I decided enough is enough, I will record a video and share it online so the seniors in Nairobi will know about the problems we female officers undergo,” she added.

According to the officer, on the day the IG gave the directive, she received many calls from senior officers.

“I got a call from a lady officer from Nairobi. She said she wanted to look into the issue. However, she started lecturing me, saying I’m not the only female officer who has ever been harassed in the country.”

She wondered if the officer had genuine intentions.

Read Also: Investigations Launched Over Viral Video Of Female Cop “Begging” To Resign

“Is that someone who is ready to help me, really?” she posed.

She also confirmed to have received calls from the OCPD Central police station and OCS Mbaraki police station, who wanted her to record a statement. She declined.

“What statement do they want me to record again? At Central, the officers who will be taking my statements are the same officers who have been harassing me. I cannot do that,” she said.

The officer said she had stopped giving media interviews following the directive issued by Mutyambai but since no action has been taken she will continue to demand justice.

“I did not want to be seen as a troublesome lady. I said I will wait for the seven days to lapse and if nothing comes my way, I will start talking to the media again,” she said.

But the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) department that Hyline lamented about in her video even calling for its disbandment recently revealed that Hyline had a disciplinary case.

Read Also: Police Service to Ban Cops from Marrying Colleagues

IAU said the real reason behind the cop’s social media complaint was a case involving a Sh105,000 mobile phone. The traffic officer purchased the phone from a Mombasa dealer who she later accused of scamming her.

The dealer is reported to have filed a complaint against the officer after she reportedly harassed him.

Hyline was reported to have demanded a refund of Sh80,000 from the dealer after the phone malfunctioned.

According to IAU, the case between the two was never reported to her bosses and neither did she record it in the occurrence book (OB). It was thus treated as a civil case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu