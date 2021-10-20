Female Cop Attacked, Loses Uniform to Assailants

A policewoman is nursing stab wounds after being attacked on her way home on Sunday.

Janet Chepkorir who is attached to the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC), was attacked at Ngomongo area within Stadium Police Station.

She was on her way home from work.

“It was reported by the Chief Controller that today October 17, 2021, at around 1920hrs, a police officer was stabbed at Ngomongo area within Stadium Police Station,” read the police report.

Chepkorir is said to have lost her police uniform among other items to her assailants.

“She was stabbed at the back and sustained deep cut and the following items were robbed from her; police uniform and C and A which were all in her bag,” the report continued.

The officer raised an alarm prompting her attackers to flee the scene of incident.

She was taken to Radiant Hospital but was later transferred to Nairobi West Hospital after medics determined that the case was critical.

