Female Bolt Client Allegedly Pulls Gun On Driver Over Sh320 Taxi Fare

A Bolt driver on Wednesday night had his windscreen smashed by a client over Sh320 taxi fare.

According to the driver, Brown Mwangi, he dropped off a female client in the posh estate of Karen in the evening but she declined to pay.

The client, he said, asked him to leave as her boyfriend would settle the bill later.

Mwangi declined to leave the premises and vowed to park outside until the money was transferred to his phone.

It is then that the client left for the house, came back with a gun and smashed the car.

She is said to have claimed that her father is a big shot lawyer.

“She later went inside, came back with a gun and smashed my car windscreen. She also said that her father is a renowned lawyer and that I won’t report her or take any action against her,” Mwangi lamented on Facebook.

Mwangi has since reported the incident at Hardy Police Station in Karen.

The OCS asked the aggrieved party to report back on Thursday.

He has also filed a complaint with his taxi service.

