COVID-19 – Female Athletes Benefit From Food Donation (Photos)

Female athletes from various sports codes received food donation geared towards cushioning them from the Coronavirus effects.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed oversaw the distribution process at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

The excercise targeted “the most in-need” athletes including Paralympic Committee, Deaf Starlets, Harambee Starlets, Rugby Lionesses and Cricket.

I oversaw the distribution of food to the most in-need athletes from Paralympic Committee, Deaf Starlets, Harambee Starlets, Rugby Lionesses and Cricket at Nyayo Stadium.This program was supported by the " I Stand With Kenya" initiative. #StandWithKenya @KTNNewsKE pic.twitter.com/QXmtJMVM43 — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) June 2, 2020

Women athletes have felt left out of various support programs during these COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya Women’s Premier League players missed out when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in partnership with betting firm Betika gave their men’s counterparts Kshs 5000 each last month.

They were not also considered when Amina announced Kshs 10,000 pay to each Kenyan Premier League player for the next three months.

Thirty players and five technical bench members from 12 most vulnerable KPL clubs were considered.

