Federations To Receive Kshs20 Million COVID-19 Support Fund From Caf

Caf has approved Kshs 1.1billion Coronavirus pandemic support fund to be distributed to its member associations.

Each of the 54 members of Caf, the Africa’s football body, including the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), will receive Kshs 20million.

The decision was reached at Caf’s Emergency Committee virtual meeting Thursday.

Caf boss Ahmad explained they intended to easen financial burden on their members occasioned by the deadly virus.

“Due to the fast-spread of COVID-19, African MA’s have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders. CAF has thus decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all MA’s can benefit during this difficult period,” said Ahmad.

Since the spread of Coronavirus intensified in March, football activities have been halted across Africa, hurting most sports organisations financially.

Last month Fifa, the global football body, announced they would immediately disburse Kshs 50million to every member association in advance of the second phase of the Fifa Forward’s operational costs money to help mitigate effects of Coronavirus.

Apart from Tanzania, no other African country has declared intentions to resume sporting activities soon.

Up to 16 African countries including Kenya have ended their seasons due to the Coronavirus.

