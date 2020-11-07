Features And Specifications To Look For When Buying A Laptop

When buying a laptop, there are a number of specifications that could guide you to choose one over the other. Apart from the price, every laptop has critical features and functions that influence buyers depending on their needs.

This article will take you through some of the features you need to look at before you purchase your laptop.

Processor

This is literally the computer’s brain. You need a laptop with a powerful processor so it can run faster and allow you to run large programmes such as photo editing nd graphic deign software. One of the best processors is the Intel processor which comes in a wide range such as Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and so on. Core i7 is considered the best for professional purposes and gaming.

Hard Drive

The hard drive comes in two main types, the HDD and SSD. The HDD is found in most laptops and can store a lot of data. SSD has a low storage capacity and no moving parts.However, it saves the battery’s life and most 2-in-1 laptops have this kind of hard drive. SSD is also much faster than HDD and this is one of the reasons most people go for SSD laptops.

RAM

This is your laptop’s memory. When you have more RAM, you can run more programmes on your device. Normal laptops have at least 4GB RAM. For gaming and other complex functions, you might need more. Good thing we now have 16GB RAM in the market.

Screen Resolution

Most common and affordable laptops come with a screen resolution of 1920×1080. You can view anything on this kid of screen easily and comfortably. For a little more money, you can get an Ultra HD screen laptop of 3840×2160 resolution.

Graphics and Screen Size

A small size screen is neat, comfortable and easily portable. However, if you want a laptop for watching movies or for the viewing experience, you can go for a bigger one.

The computer generally has two types of Graphics Cards; Intergrated and Dedicated. The integrated in in-built and is ideal for everyday use. You can comfortable browse the internet and watch YouTube. However, for complex functions, this card can be slow.

The dedicated card has advanced technology. You can perform advanced tasks such as video and photo editing without any trouble.

USB Type C Port

Almost all, if not all laptops come with USB ports. However, not all come with a USB Type C Port. With this port, you can charge your laptop battery with a type C cable from outside. The USB Type C port is also reversible, meaning you can copy files to other devices with it.

This is one of thelatest technologies so it might not be readily available on most laptops.

Some laptops have thunderbolt 3, which uses the USB Type C connector and cn perform with other C-type devices.

Touch Screen

Touch screen laptops are now available in the market. You can tap the icon to open It and change by swiping to one side. Touch screen laptops run best with Windows 8, which is specifically designed for touch screen.

2-in-1 PCs

This is quickly becoming a very popular laptop among younger users. It comes with a detachable screen or a rotate screen. Asus, Dell, HP, and other big brands have models of this laptop.

Battery Life

The laptop is portable and always runs on a battery when it is on. You need a battery with long battery life to be able to use it for longer hours. A laptop with seven hours plus of battery life is sufficient although the market now has laptops with eight hours of battery life.

Infrared Camera

Users of Windows 10 can switch on the computer by looking closely at the screen. This feature is called Windows Hello. The feature is enabled for laptops with an infrared camera or a RealSense 3D camera.

The price for laptops also varies based on the features described above. The important thing is to note the features that best suit you be it at work, school or for your hobbies. This can help you make a good decision on the best laptop at a good price.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu