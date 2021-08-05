Fear as Lake Victoria Fishermen Net Six Mortar Bombs

Residents around Lake Victoria are living in fear after fishermen recovered six mortar bombs while on a fishing expedition.

Through a series of tweets, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revealed that the incident happened yesterday where the fishermen thought they had landed a big catch only to find a box full of explosives.

Their excitement for the “big catch” was short-lived as the fishermen discovered the box had explosives that were deemed dangerous. Out of fear, they opted to jump into the water for fear that the explosives would detonate.

“Six mortar bombs were this morning discovered by fishermen, who were on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria. The fishermen had cast their nets in the still waters of the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, in the hope of a handsome catch,” reads the tweet by the DCI.

Read: DCI says Ksh6 Million Recovered from Arrested Judges’ Chambers

“Shock of their lives came when they discovered that they had caught a heavy metallic box, instead of the anticipated Mbuta delicacy. In a bid to discover what was contained in the box, they hastily broke into it only to find six, 60mm mortar bombs, staring at them!” it adds.

Six mortar bombs were this morning discovered by fishermen, who were on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria. The fishermen had cast their nets in the still waters of the world’s second largest fresh water lake, in the hope of a handsome catch. pic.twitter.com/USlAn4tIqm — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 4, 2021

The matter is currently with the DCI, Mbita and upon conclusion of investigations, the bombs with destroyed as the law establishes.

“The Kisumu based detectives shall after conducting their investigations, destroy the bombs as by law established.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu