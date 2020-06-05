Faulu Microfinance Funds Purchase Of Motorcycles For Boda Boda Operators

Faulu microfinance has funded the purchase of motorcycles for 2,000 Boda Boda operators to aid in curbing the tough economic conditions brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the lender’s managing director Apollo Njoroge, the Sacco members can now acquire the motorcycles that come with installed anti-theft devices as well as insurance.

Ultimately, 10,000 masks are expected to be distributed to the boda boda customers countrywide in a mid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The donation was made through the UAP Old Mutual where an earlier initiative supported 434 workers in managing the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim that businesses continue despite the tough economic challenges.

“The foundation is cognizant of the risk that boda boda riders face daily that is heightened by the increase in online shopping from the stay at home and work at home initiatives. The riders also pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 from obe client to another if asymptomatic hence need to acquire good quality masks,” said Njoroge.

Those benefiting from this initiative include the lender’s agents, security personnel and support staff.

“Further to the donation of masks, the bank has put in place measures to protect customers and continues to evaluate the working environment of all staff to ensure their safety as they carry out their duties,” added Njoroge.

Earlier in April, the foundation had committed Sh6 million to help combat the impacts of COVID-19 in the country.

