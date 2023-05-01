Fatuma Hadi Named New Kilifi Police Boss in Wake of Cult-related Activity

The new Kilifi County Police Commander is Fatuma Hadi, the former Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss for Kilimani.

This comes in the wake of cultic activity in the area and the arrest of alleged men of God.

In the changes, DCI for Nakuru West Stephen Ambani was promoted to the rank of County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO).

The new team will report to their workstations on May 2 and join the DCI team in charge of the Shakahola massacre.

Read: Pastor Ezekiel’s Followers Buried in Shakahola – Court Told

The head of the investigations bureau at DCI headquarters Abdallah Komesha is in charge of the team probing the murder of hundreds of people including children.

Until her transfer, Hadi served as the deputy head of personnel at the DCI headquarters.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki visited the crime scene on Friday and declared that all police commanders in Kilifi County would be reassigned. He claimed that this would allow for a comprehensive investigations into the Pastor Paul Mackenzie-led cult.

He is set to revisit the scene as pathologists conduct postmortems on the exhumed bodies.

Read Also: CA Shuts Down TV Stations Linked with Pastors Ezekiel, Mackenzie

President William Ruto said commissioners and county officers have been redeployed for “sleeping on the job”.

“We transferred all those who slept on the job, the commissioners, policemen, CID officers who were there when the death of many Kenyans was happening.,” he said.

“We have told them to leave so that we can know what really happened.”

So far 110 bodies have been discovered in the forest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...