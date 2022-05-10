Fatuma Gedi’s Evidence Linking DP Ruto to Alleged Land Grabbing Thrown Out

Documents tabled by Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi in Parliament alleging that Deputy President William Ruto had grabbed land have been thrown out.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday said the County MP failed to substantiate her claims back in April.

Muturi also said that the documents were not admissible.

Gedi had caused a stir in the Upper House prompting the Speaker to adjourn proceedings for more than three weeks.

Read: MP Fatuma Gedi in Parliament with “Suitcase” Full of Evidence Linking DP Ruto to Land Grabbing

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was ordered out of the House but defied the speaker’s orders. On Tuesday, however, he has been ordered out for five sittings over disorderly conduct.

Gedi had in April arrived at Parliament with a suitcase allegedly containing evidence linking Dr Ruto to various land grabbing cases.

The lawmaker claimed then that DP Ruto had obtained land parcels in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta, and Nairobi counties through fraudulent means.

This was after DP Ruto allies; Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and his Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose pressed her to support her claims.

Read Also: Didmus Barasa, Gladys Wanga In Nasty Debate Over Leaked Raunchy Fatuma Gedi Video (Video)

“Fatuma Gedi is supposed to substantiate and provide evidence that that particular candidate has grabbed land. It is only right that Gedi either substantiates or withdraws and apologizes especially for naming DP Ruto,” Ichung’wah said.

“Fatuma Gedi is on record claiming that William Ruto grabbed land can she provide that evidence In this house. We want her to provide evidence and substantiate,” Pukose added.

To this, the legislator said: “It is in the public domain including court orders where one William Ruto grabbed land and I have no apology to make. Give me two days and I will bring the details.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...