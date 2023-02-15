Jubilee’s Fatuma Dullo Replaced by Ledama as Senate Minority Whip

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has made changes to its senate leadership.

The changes were made on Wednesday following a meeting with the party leader, Raila Odinga. Taking over from Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo as the minority whip will be Narok’s Ledama Olekina.

In the new changes, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna will deputize Ledama.

Steward Madzayo and Enoch Wambua were retained as the minority leader and deputy minority leader, respectively.

“We have asked our members to continue to represent Azimio effectively in the House. Azimio stands for the defense of the people of Kenya,” said Raila.

The former prime minister pointed out that the leadership changes were made to better position the opposition to articulate national issues.

He also hit out at President William Ruto for declaring February 14 as a National Prayer Day, noting that prayers would not absolve him of his supposed transgressions.

“We want them to continue to articulate issues that are affecting our people right now. We have also talked about the challenges that this country is facing today,” said Raila.

He continued by saying that the Azimio leadership will see to it that the nation maintained the multi-party system that had been fought for during the colonial era.

“The issue of electoral justice that we’re talking about, this is not an issue that is going to die until it’s properly resolved. The elections were rigged and it does not matter if Mr Ruto shouts, or how many times he prays,” said the former premier.

“The prayer is not going to help get away with theft of elections. People fought for a long time to bring multipartism back to the country and we’re not going to surrender it again and bring it back to the dark days of single-party dictatorship where elections were basically manipulated.”

Raila also announced plans to hold prayers outside IEBC offices in the coming week.

