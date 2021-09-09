Fifa General Secretary Fatma Samoura Arrives In Nairobi

Fifa General Secretary Fatma Samba Samoura has arrived in the country ahead of Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers final on Thursday.

Fatma, 59, is the first high ranking Fifa official to visit Kenya since the reign of the current president Gianni Infantino started in 2016.

Delighted to be in 🇰🇪 for final of @CAF_Online Women’s Champions League #CECAFA Qualifier tomorrow. Thank you @Football_Kenya Pres. @Nmwendwa for your warm welcome. Can’t wait to meet more of the amazing 🚺, like Dorris, VP @Football_Kenya, developing the female game here. pic.twitter.com/6er8jDSaKR — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) September 8, 2021

The Senegalese is accompanied by FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman.

They will grace the final of the inaugural CAF Women Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers between Vihiga Queens and Ethiopia’s CBE FC at MISC Kasarani.

The Secretary-General will also hold talks with football leadership in the country, according to FKF statement.

“We welcome the FIFA Secretary-General to Kenya. We look forward to hosting her and engaging her about the development of the game in Kenya,” FKF President, Nick Mwendwa.

“This is a big week for us in the Women’s game. Our clubs are taking part in regional and continental competitions for the first time and we are pleased to share this moment with the Secretary-General,” FKF Vice President, and tournament LOC Chair Doris Petra, said.

