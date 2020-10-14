Solomon Killed David: Father Pesa Claims Life In Danger Following Visit To Ruto’s Sugoi Home

Father John Pesa of Holy Ghost Coptic Church was the butt of jokes after he said that “King Solomon killed Goliath”.

He was trying to liken Deputy President William Ruto to “David” who slew the giant in the Bible.

In his defense, Father Pesa said he is advanced in age hence the mix up.

“Mimi ni mzee sana..sikumanisha nilivyosema. I am saddened that people thrive in such issues,” he said.

Since his visit to the second in command who is looking to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the man of the cloth said he has been receiving death threats.

Addressing the press, Father Pesa claimed that a group of people went to his church located at Kanyakwar area on the Kisumu-Kakamega road on Tuesday demanding money that he supposedly received from Ruto at his Sugoi home.

“I feel my life is in danger after being threatened,” Pesa added.

The cleric who has since reported the matter at Kondele police station in Kisumu, denied receiving money from the “hustler.”

“Ruto is a hustler and has no money. He did not give me money,” he continued.

But according to Taifa Leo, Pesa allegedly received some Sh10,000 for preaching the word.

He told the daily that he spent Sh6,000 to fuel his two motor vehicles as he claimed that other Bishops received more money.

“I only remained with Sh4,000 after spending. This is wrong because I have learnt that some Bishops were given more than what I received. This must be condemned because such monies should not be given in a discriminatory manner,” he said.

The interdenominational Church Service presided over by Nyanza Church Leaders was led by Bishop Rev. Eng. Calleb Olali, the Supreme Archbishop of Nomiya Faith Churches; Rt. Rev. Johannes Angela-ACK Bishop Emeritus-Bondo.

Others included; Most Rev Julius Amoke- Archbishop, Hera Church; Most Rev. George Gwada, Archbishop New Pentecostal Church; Archbishop Rev. Francis Obala of Fellowship Bible Church; and Rt. Rev. Reuben Odago, Bishop Emeritus Baptist Church, among others.

