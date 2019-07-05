Why Father To Famous Moipei Sisters Is Facing Jail Term

Nicholas Moipei, the father of the famous Moipei Quartet sisters, was on Friday found guilty of contempt of court.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Stephen Radido of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Moipei was found guilty of disobeying a valid court order by illegally dismissing then Kenya Cultural Center acting Chief Executive Officer Edwin Gichangi.

“After considering all the facts placed before it, the court comes to the conclusion that Nicholas Moipei was in contempt by willfully disobeying a valid court order he was aware of,” Justice Radido ruled.

The offence attracts a jail term of up to six months.

The court had barred, Moipei, who is the chairman of the agency’s council, from dismissing Gichangi pending determination of court proceedings.

Aggrieved Gichangi had moved to the court in December 2018 where he expressed his discontent over his dismissal.

Gichangi sought to have Moipei and Benson Kimoni, who Gichagi had appointed CEO , held responsible for disobeying the court order.

However, Kimoni was not found guilty of contempt.

Moipei will be sentenced on Monday next week.

The Kenya Cultural Center is a semi-autonomous government agency under the Ministry of Sports and Heritage in Kenya.

Founded in 1952, it’s responsible for the development and promotion of the performance of music, drama and dance.

According to the information on its website, it also supports exhibition of works of art and crafts, discussions on matters of literary, historical, scientific or educational interest or importance.

