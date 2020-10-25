Fare Thee Well: Leaders Speak Highly Of Fallen Constitutional Lawyer Nzamba Kitonga

Constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga, who chaired the Committee of Experts that authored the Constitution in 2010 is dead.

Kitonga died of Cardiac arrest on Saturday evening after coming from a burial. He died aged 64.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is currently pushing efforts to change the 2010 Constitution, termed Kitonga’s death as a big loss in the quest for a better Constitution.

“Dr Kitonga consistently interpreted the constitution to make sure it grew with our people and our nation. His death is an irreparable loss to our quest to improve on our 2010 Constitution where he served as chair of Committee of Experts,” said Raila.

Deputy President William Ruto termed Kitonga as “a fine intellectual and a legal giant who was deeply devoted to the democratic process, bringing about much-needed reforms to our country through the new Constitution”.

“A man of gregarious personality, Senior Counsel Kitonga was modest yet a gifted and far-sighted leader who was genuinely committed to public service and social justice. We will remember most his resolute belief to pursue what is right,” tweeted Ruto.

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi said Kitonga’s death was a blow to the legal profession.

“The burden and pain of untimely death has weighed down upon the Law Society of Kenya heavily today. We have just lost Nzamba Kitonga SC this evening,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, in a statement, termerd Kitonga as an illustrious son of great repute to Kitui Country and the country as a whole.

“My condolences to his wife, children and the entire family. Kitui has lost an illustrious son of great repute. Kenya has lost an accomplished constitutional scholar and leader. Nzamba’s immense contribution to the crafting and promulgation of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya and his role in expanding the democratic space that we all enjoy will be remembered for generations to come,” said Ngilu.

Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti said that Kenya had lost a legal giant who will forever be remembered for his role in the 2010 Constitution.

“Kenya has lost a legal mind and a great Constitutional Law giant. As a Senior Counsel, Nzamba Kitonga will forever be remembered for the Leading role he played as pioneer of the 2010 constitution. As a society, we feel shaken. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and Kenya at large for losing such a patriot,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu