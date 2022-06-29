Fan Steals Football Equipment From Magunga Girls In Kisumu

An unidentified football fan stole sports equipment belonging to Magunga Girls Secondary School during a friendly game against Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Wednesday.

A sizeable number of fans showed up to watch the fixture as Starlets, who recently survived relegation in the Women’s Premier League begun early preparations for next season.

As midday match went on, someone had different ideas apartment from enjoying the entertainment on free offer.

“Unfortunately someone took advantage while both teams were on the field to steal from the girls in their school bus; that is two bags with students items including two sets of blue and white jerseys.

“Kisumu All Starlets management is disappointed with fans who came to steal from vulnerable young girls who are the future.

“Anyone who will be found with the stolen items will pay and serve so as to not spoil the goodwill of other great support system we have been getting from the community,” Starlets said in a statement.

