Agnes Tirop’s Family Wants Estranged Husband Barred from Inheriting Wealth

The family of slain athlete Agnes Tirop is seeking to stop the estranged husband, Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich from inheriting her wealth.

The family’s spokesperson told the media yesterday that they are seeking the intervention of the government to stop Rotich from managing her assets being that he is the main suspect in her murder.

“We appeal to the DCI and the government to make a follow-up and recover all her wealth. We are unable to get it back. We have looked at three land agreements between the two and we suspect that she was conned,” the family spokesperson said.

Apparently, the husband had derived a plot to inherit the late’s athlete’s properties including a poultry farm, parcels of land and commercial buildings that were under his name.

Following Tirop’s gruesome murder, it was revealed that during their marriage, Rotich had coerced his wife to have all the properties under his name.

Read: Slain Athlete Agnes Tirop’s Husband Finally Arrested while Trying to Flee the Country

Rotich was arrested yesterday in Mombasa’s Changamwe area after he had been on the run for two days. He was planning to leave the country just days after his wife’s death.

Detectives placed Rotich as the main suspect with the athlete’s parents revealing that he had called them crying and seeking forgiveness for some sort of crime. This was before Tirop was discovered dead.

The couple had reportedly been experiencing marital problems forcing the deceased to move out of her matrimonial home. The two had just reunited before she was murdered.

Tirop represented Kenya in 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics in July and August this year. Her husband, who also doubled up as her coach, didn’t accompany her to Japan.

Last week, she finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...